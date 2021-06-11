Minnesota marine found dead off coast of Japan

A Minnesota marine was found dead off the coast of Japan Wednesday.

The family of U.S. Marine Cpl. Eric John Niss-De Jesus said he was swimming with three fellow marines when they were caught by a rip current, according to a GoFundMe. Three of the four were able to make it back to shore, but Niss-De Jesus was reported missing.

Niss-De Jesus’s remains were located at Odo Beach in Okinawa a few days later, according to U.S. Marine Corps officials. The Marine Corps says it is working closely with local officials to determine the facts surrounding his death.

Niss-De Jesus is from Mt. Lake, Minnesota. He was a military working dog handler with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, officials said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the Niss-De Jesus family," the Marine Corps said in a statement.