Minnesota library expands dementia care kits

The Brief Dakota County Library offers visit kits to help families connect with loved ones experiencing memory loss. New kits are now available in multiple languages and reflect different cultural backgrounds. The program is supported by a grant from the Minnesota Department of Health and is available at all ten library branches.



A Minnesota library system is working to make meaningful connections easier for families facing memory loss.

Dakota County Library expands memory loss kits

What we know:

The Dakota County Library system has been distributing visit kits for years to help caregivers and family members have more meaningful conversations with loved ones experiencing memory loss. Each kit includes a book, a tactile object, a puzzle and other materials designed to spark conversation and connection.

"The library’s big goal is to reach all members of Dakota County, and one of the groups that they have been trying to reach is older adults," said Stacy Price from the Dakota County Library system.

This year, the library has introduced new versions of the kits tailored to specific languages and cultural groups. For example, there is an Indigenous kit featuring the Ojibwe community, as well as kits for Somali heritage, Hispanic and Latino, African American and Hmong heritage.

"The kits are meant to reflect memories that people may have deep in their long memories, such as things experienced as children or young adults. Music, for example, is one of those things that will stick with you in later stages of dementia," said Price.

Partnership focused on helping families

Why you should care:

The Dakota County Library system teamed up with the Dakota County Public Health Department to ensure the program serves everyone who needs support.

"The aim is to provide an easy, low-stress way for family members, loved ones and caregivers to open up the kit, look at books, pictures and spark those deeper memories," said Public Health Program Coordinator Marguerite Zauner.

The kits are available at all 10 library branches across Dakota County and are made possible through a grant from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The program is designed to help families and caregivers find connection and comfort, no matter their background or language.