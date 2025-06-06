Minnesota budget: Lawmakers to meet in special session on Monday

The Brief The Minnesota Legislature will reconvene on Monday for a special session to vote on a state budget agreement. Lawmakers have worked this week to come to an agreement on the budget bills.



The Minnesota Legislature will reconvene on Monday for a special session to vote on the budget bills they didn't pass during the regular legislative session this spring.

This comes after legislative leaders came to an agreement on the state budget.

Special session to pass a Minnesota budget

Local perspective:

Gov. Tim Walz on Friday called a special session for Monday.

"This bipartisan budget agreement makes thoughtful reductions in state spending while keeping us on track to make Minnesota the best state in the country to raise a child," said Gov. Walz. "It is the result of hundreds of hours of good-faith, bipartisan debate on the best ways to improve the health, safety, and wellbeing of Minnesotans. While all sides had to make concessions in order to reach a compromise, I’m grateful to our legislative partners for their collaboration and dedication to moving Minnesota forward."

Earlier this week, lawmakers had suggested they'd meet this weekend to finish their work after working on compromises on budget bills this week. Lawmakers had said they hope to finish their work on the state budget before June 10 so more layoff notices don't go out.

What's not done?:

Lawmakers have agreed to finalize and vote on the following bills during Monday's special session:

Modifying MinnesotaCare for Undocumented Adults Bill

Health and Human Services Policy and Appropriations Bill

Commerce and Consumer Protection Policy and Appropriations Bill

Human Services Appropriations Bill

Education Policy and Appropriations Bill

Transportation Finance and Policy Bill

Capitol Investment Bill

Taxes and Local Aids Bill

Data Center Bill

Environment and Natural Resources Appropriations Bill

Jobs, Labor, Economic Development Policy and Appropriations Bill

Higher Education Policy and Finance Bill

Energy, Utilities, environment and Climate Policy and Appropriations Bill

Technical Revisor Corrections Bill

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.