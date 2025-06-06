Minnesota budget: Lawmakers to meet in special session on Monday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Legislature will reconvene on Monday for a special session to vote on the budget bills they didn't pass during the regular legislative session this spring.
This comes after legislative leaders came to an agreement on the state budget.
Special session to pass a Minnesota budget
Local perspective:
Gov. Tim Walz on Friday called a special session for Monday.
"This bipartisan budget agreement makes thoughtful reductions in state spending while keeping us on track to make Minnesota the best state in the country to raise a child," said Gov. Walz. "It is the result of hundreds of hours of good-faith, bipartisan debate on the best ways to improve the health, safety, and wellbeing of Minnesotans. While all sides had to make concessions in order to reach a compromise, I’m grateful to our legislative partners for their collaboration and dedication to moving Minnesota forward."
Earlier this week, lawmakers had suggested they'd meet this weekend to finish their work after working on compromises on budget bills this week. Lawmakers had said they hope to finish their work on the state budget before June 10 so more layoff notices don't go out.
What's not done?:
Lawmakers have agreed to finalize and vote on the following bills during Monday's special session:
- Modifying MinnesotaCare for Undocumented Adults Bill
- Health and Human Services Policy and Appropriations Bill
- Commerce and Consumer Protection Policy and Appropriations Bill
- Human Services Appropriations Bill
- Education Policy and Appropriations Bill
- Transportation Finance and Policy Bill
- Capitol Investment Bill
- Taxes and Local Aids Bill
- Data Center Bill
- Environment and Natural Resources Appropriations Bill
- Jobs, Labor, Economic Development Policy and Appropriations Bill
- Higher Education Policy and Finance Bill
- Energy, Utilities, environment and Climate Policy and Appropriations Bill
- Technical Revisor Corrections Bill
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.