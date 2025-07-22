Minnesota Legislature slated for its 5th, 6th and 7th special elections this year

The Brief Minnesota is now slated to hold its fifth, sixth, and seventh special elections in less than 12 months. The resignation of Nicole Mitchell and the death of Senator Bruce Anderson will trigger the next special elections.



Minnesota special elections

Timeline:

Since last November, Minnesota has held four special elections for legislative seats. Here's a look:

November 5, 2024: Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart wins the special election for District 45 following the resignation of Kelly Morrison in June. Morrison ran and won the U.S. Congress seat left vacant by Dean Phillips.

December 20, 2024: Representative-elect Curtis Johnson's victory in District 40B is thrown out after a residency challenge. A special election was called but delayed after another legal challenge. Rep. David Gottfried wins the seat after a Representative-elect Curtis Johnson's victory in District 40B is thrown out after a residency challenge. A special election was called but delayed after another legal challenge. Rep. David Gottfried wins the seat after a March special election

December 27, 2024: Sen. Kari Dziedzic dies following a battle with cancer. Sen. Doron Clark wins a special election called the following month.

March 20, 2025: Sen. Justin Eichorn resigns after being arrested in a Sen. Justin Eichorn resigns after being arrested in a prostitution sting . Sen. Keri Heintzeman wins a special election for the seat in April.

This will likely be the most special elections the legislature has seen in a one-year span in its history. Records show the state had held six special elections over a 12-month span twice before, once in 2010-11 and 1994-95.

Three elections pending

What's next:

The special election is slated to be held on Sept. 16.

Pending seats:

On Monday, FOX 9 learned that Sen. Nicole Mitchell plans to resign from her seat following a guilty verdict in her burglary case. According to her attorney, Senator Mitchell will step down by August 5.

Hours later, officials announced that Senator Bruce Anderson had passed away.

Speaking Tuesday on Mitchell's pending resignation, Gov. Walz said he would like to hold a special election as soon as possible to make sure the seat is filled by the start of the legislative session.