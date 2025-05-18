Minnesota Legislature races toward 2025 session deadline

The Brief The Minnesota House and Senate made movement on several budget bills over the weekend. The 2025 session deadline is at 11:59 p.m. Monday. Legislative leaders said a special session is likely.



The clock is ticking for the Minnesota Legislature to pass the next two-year budget. With just over 24 hours left until a constitutionally mandatory adjournment for the regular session, lawmakers said there is still a lot of work that needs to get done.

End-of-session rush

The backstory:

Governor Tim Walz and legislative leaders had announced a roughly $67 billion budget agreement heading into this weekend. However, some major issues were still points of contention.

What we know:

There has been a last-minute rush of activity this final weekend and some movement in several budget bills.

Lawmakers in both chambers passed several bills, some policy highlights include veterans, agriculture, housing, unemployment for hourly school workers, and tougher DWI laws. Now, they will be heading to the governor’s desk.

Another issue heading to the governor next and has lawmakers split is the closure of Stillwater Prison. That item was included in a public safety bill that did pass both chambers on Sunday.

"Knowing that there is no air conditioning in the facility and it sometimes gets to 130 degrees inside in the summer. That’s not humane and that’s not safe," said Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy (DFL-St. Paul).

"We should not be reducing our prison capacity just for the sake of reducing our prison capacity. People aren’t going to stop committing crimes just because there’s no prison to send them to," said Senator Michael Kreun (R-Blaine).

What we don't know:

One of the more controversial issues that still has lawmakers divided was whether to continue funding health insurance for adults who are undocumented. Critics point out that it was over budget and the high demand was not sustainable. Supporters said it is a more cost-effective option to provide preventative care rather than emergency, reactionary care.

What's next:

The House and Senate stand adjourned for the evening until Monday morning.

Leaders said they may need some time past tomorrow to pass a budget, so a special session seems likely.

Lawmakers need to pass a budget by June 30 to avoid a government shutdown.