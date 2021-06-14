Minnesota lawmakers return to Capitol for special session to finish budget

Minnesota lawmakers are returning to the State Capitol Monday for a special session.

The Legislature needs to finish a new budget before the end of the month to avoid a government shutdown. The biggest sticking points include an end to the governor’s ban on evictions and policing policy changes. If there is no deal by July 1, the state government will start to shut down.

House Republicans think negotiations will go down to the wire.

"I have been telling people to plan on being in session from June 14 to July 1 at least," said House minority leader Kurt Daudt. "Who knows? It could go longer than that."

A shutdown could halt the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s construction projects. Last week, the state notified its contractors that it will not have money to pay them if a budget is not passed.