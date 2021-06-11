Special session to complete budget to start on Monday

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued a proclamation Friday, officially calling for a special session of the State Legislature to finalize the two-year budget.

The session will start at noon on Monday.

While there were no scheduled negotiations Friday, Walz said he has been meeting with commissioners and lawmakers virtually.

Walz wants the $52 billion budget to include tougher police oversight measures, which Senate Republicans largely oppose.

The budget needs to be complete by the end of the month in order to avoid a government shutdown on July 1.

Walz will also sign an executive order on Monday to extend the state's peacetime emergency for another month in order to keep COVID-19 vaccination sites running, maintain the eviction moratorium and continue receiving federal funding for hunger relief.