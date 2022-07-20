How Minnesota delegation voted on Respect for Marriage Act

Fearing a conservative Supreme Court majority could overturn the legal precedent to same-sex marriage in the wake of its Roe v. Wade decision, the House of Representatives passed the Respect For Marriage Act Tuesday in an effort to codify legal same-sex marriage nationwide.

The vote was 267-157, with 47 Republicans joining a unanimous Democratic caucus in supporting the legislation.

Both Minnesota Republican representatives Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber voted against the legislation.

YES: Craig, Emmer, McCollum, Omar, Phillips

NO: Fischbach, Stauber

"The Democrats put forward this unnecessary piece of legislation as a political stunt as they attempt to distract from their disastrous policies that have been wreaking havoc on our economy and hurting hardworking American families for the last year and a half," said Rep. Fischbach in a statement to Fox 9.

Fischbach represents Minnesota's seventh Congressional district, the state’s largest Congressional district by area.

If codified into law, the bill would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act of 1996, and add legal protections for married couples of the same sex. Same-sex marriage remains the law of the land under the Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015.

"The ability for people to marry whomever they choose already exists. Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats continue to divide our nation by re-litigating old culture wars. Democrats refuse to work on the real problems this nation is facing - caused by their out of touch policies. Congress should be focused on providing relief to American families from 9.1% inflation and record high gas prices," said Rep. Stauber in a statement. Stauber represents Minnesota’s eighth Congressional district.

