Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Unsealed affidavit details FBI investigation

The Brief Unsealed documents detail how FBI investigators tried to catch Boelter immediately after a shooting of Minnesota lawmakers on June 14. Investigators examined Boelter's relationship with his wife, finding they were "preppers" who formulated a "bailout plan." The agent who wrote the affidavit said in the document that he believed Boelter "fled the state" to evade authorities.



An unsealed affidavit shows the initial FBI findings after the Minnesota lawmaker shootings that led to the largest manhunt in the history of Minnesota.

Unsealed Vance Boelter documents

Details on shootings:

An FBI investigator said in the affidavit that he believed Boelter fled the state to avoid authorities after the shooting.

They determined early in the investigation that Boelter visited the homes of four Minnesota lawmakers during his "spree of violence" during the early morning hours of June 14.

The affidavit details how Boelter, dressed as a police officer, shot multiple people after he got them to answer the door.

The agent then explains how Boelter got into a gunfight with Brooklyn Park police, fled on foot, and ditched several items in vegetation along a walking trail several blocks from the home of the Hortmans. Those items included a ballistic vest, flashlight, pistol magazines, face mask, and a Beretta 92 9mm pistol.

The affidavit then describes the execution of numerous search warrants at locations associated with Boelter, efforts to contact his family and the gathering of geolocation data from Boelter's phone to find him.

Investigators found Boelter visited a U.S. Bank branch in Robbinsdale at about 9 a.m., where he withdrew all the money in his account, about $2,200, before he was picked up by an unidentified party.

Vance Boelter's wife stopped by law enforcement

The affidavit later focuses on his wife and the interaction she had with law enforcement following the shooting.

Boelter's wife was reportedly stopped by law enforcement while traveling with their four children to visit friends in the northwest part of the Twin Cities metro.

Boelter's wife said during a law enforcement interview that she got a text from him in a group text thread they share with their children.

That text reportedly said something similar to a warning to "prepare for war" and that they "needed to get out of the house and people with guns might be showing up to the house," according to the affidavit.

FBI investigators determined Boelter and his wife were "preppers" who prepared for major or catastrophic incidents, and that Boelter gave his wife a "bailout plan" in the event of exigent circumstances.

The affidavit states Boelter's wife consented to a search of her vehicle, leading law enforcement to find a safe, passports for Boelter as well as his wife and children, about $10,000 in cash, a revolver pistol in the glove box and a semi-automatic pistol in a cooler.

She also shared with law enforcement that Boelter had a business partner from Worthington who resides in Washington state. That partner ran a security company and fishing outfit with Boelter called Red Lion which operated in Congo, Africa, according to the criminal complaint.