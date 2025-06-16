Minnesota lawmaker shooting: Brooklyn Park church hosts Monday night prayer vigil

The Brief Grace Fellowship church welcomed community members at a prayer vigil event on Monday for the victims of the lawmaker shootings. Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winston was in attendance. Community members are beginning to process the events of the weekend.



On Monday night, one night after the end of the largest manhunt in our Minnesota history, Brooklyn Park and Champlin community members had an opportunity to let their guards down.

The community began to process the sudden killing of Speaker emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, as well as the attempted killing of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife.

"Hearing that he was shot is devastating," John Hoffman’s friend Paul Brandt told FOX 9. "It was tough. I was with John on Thursday at a fundraiser."

Grace Fellowship church hosted an event to bring the communities together.

The lead pastor, Joe Boyd, invited neighbors, friends, and strangers to join in prayer.

"We want to stand together. We want people to know that there’s a space and place for them to process what’s going on," Grace Fellowship Lead Pastor Joe Boyd said.

Elected officials join the community in prayer

Brooklyn Park’s Mayor Hollies Winston was among those grieving the losses.

"They’re going to be greatly missed, so we have to heal from that, and that’s the process that we’re going through right now," Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winston said. "People are praying for the family, grieving for the Hortman’s and their family. But, I also think that we’re going to start grappling with the healing portion."

Mayor Winston says the city will soon offer resources to help its grieving residents, including a call line.