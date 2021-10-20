Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota launches more rapid COVID-19 testing sites

Published 
Updated October 21, 2021
Minnesota
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health is launching more COVID-19 testing sites across the state, the governor's office announced Wednesday.

According to Gov. Walz's office, with help from the National Guard, more rapid testing sites will be opening in Crookston, Hutchinson and Stillwater.

Walz puts National Guard on alert, expands rapid testing options as Minnesota's COVID cases rise

Gov. Tim Walz laid out a new COVID-19 action plan Friday putting the Minnesota National Guard on alert and increasing rapid testing opportunities as the state’s surge in infections continues to strain health care resources.

Officials also said additional rapid test sites will be launching in Inver Grover Heights, Wadena, Hibbing, and Albert Lea next week. Existing community saliva testing sites in Moorhead and Saint Paul (Roy Wilkins) started offering rapid testing on Oct. 20, while sites in Brooklyn Park and Duluth will offer rapid testing starting Oct. 22.

The site in Stillwater opened Oct. 20, and the sites in Crookston and Hutchinson will open on Oct. 21. 

Gov. Tim Walz visits new Stillwater COVID-19 rapid testing site

Minnesota Gov. Walz visited the new Stillwater COVID-19 rapid testing site Thursday. State-run locations are opening in Crookston, Hutchinson and Stillwater this week. More sites will open next week in Inver Grove Heights, Wadena, Hibbing and Albert Lea.

For more information on how to get tested, click here

For information on how to get your COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

Rapid test sites:

Crookston Rapid Testing Site
Opens Thursday, October 21
Crookston Armory
1801 University Ave
Crookston, MN 56716
Thursday – Friday
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Hutchinson Rapid Testing Site
Opens Thursday, October 21
Hutchinson Armory
1200 Adams St SE
Hutchinson, MN 55350
Thursday – Friday
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Stillwater Rapid Testing Site
Opens Wednesday, October 20
Stillwater Armory
350 Maryknoll Dr N
Stillwater, MN 55082
Wednesday – Friday
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
*No Testing on Saturday, Dec. 4