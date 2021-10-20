Minnesota launches more rapid COVID-19 testing sites
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health is launching more COVID-19 testing sites across the state, the governor's office announced Wednesday.
According to Gov. Walz's office, with help from the National Guard, more rapid testing sites will be opening in Crookston, Hutchinson and Stillwater.
Officials also said additional rapid test sites will be launching in Inver Grover Heights, Wadena, Hibbing, and Albert Lea next week. Existing community saliva testing sites in Moorhead and Saint Paul (Roy Wilkins) started offering rapid testing on Oct. 20, while sites in Brooklyn Park and Duluth will offer rapid testing starting Oct. 22.
The site in Stillwater opened Oct. 20, and the sites in Crookston and Hutchinson will open on Oct. 21.
For more information on how to get tested, click here.
For information on how to get your COVID-19 vaccine, click here.
Rapid test sites:
Crookston Rapid Testing Site
Opens Thursday, October 21
Crookston Armory
1801 University Ave
Crookston, MN 56716
Thursday – Friday
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Hutchinson Rapid Testing Site
Opens Thursday, October 21
Hutchinson Armory
1200 Adams St SE
Hutchinson, MN 55350
Thursday – Friday
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Stillwater Rapid Testing Site
Opens Wednesday, October 20
Stillwater Armory
350 Maryknoll Dr N
Stillwater, MN 55082
Wednesday – Friday
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
*No Testing on Saturday, Dec. 4