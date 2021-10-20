Minnesota launches more rapid COVID-19 testing sites

The Minnesota Department of Health is launching more COVID-19 testing sites across the state, the governor's office announced Wednesday.

According to Gov. Walz's office, with help from the National Guard, more rapid testing sites will be opening in Crookston, Hutchinson and Stillwater.

Officials also said additional rapid test sites will be launching in Inver Grover Heights, Wadena, Hibbing, and Albert Lea next week. Existing community saliva testing sites in Moorhead and Saint Paul (Roy Wilkins) started offering rapid testing on Oct. 20, while sites in Brooklyn Park and Duluth will offer rapid testing starting Oct. 22.

The site in Stillwater opened Oct. 20, and the sites in Crookston and Hutchinson will open on Oct. 21.

Rapid test sites:

Crookston Rapid Testing Site

Opens Thursday, October 21

Crookston Armory

1801 University Ave

Crookston, MN 56716

Thursday – Friday

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Hutchinson Rapid Testing Site

Opens Thursday, October 21

Hutchinson Armory

1200 Adams St SE

Hutchinson, MN 55350

Thursday – Friday

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Stillwater Rapid Testing Site

Opens Wednesday, October 20

Stillwater Armory

350 Maryknoll Dr N

Stillwater, MN 55082

Wednesday – Friday

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

*No Testing on Saturday, Dec. 4