Minnesota increasing minimum wage rate in 2026

The Brief Minnesota's statewide minimum wage rate will rise to $11.41 an hour on Jan. 1, 2026. It was previously adjusted to $11.13 an hour for all employers on Jan. 1, 2025. Minneapolis has a minimum wage of $15.97 per hour, while St. Paul has a minimum wage of $13.25 for microbusinesses, $15 for small businesses and $15.97 for large businesses.



The minimum wage in Minnesota will rise again at the beginning of 2026, with the state's labor and industry departments adjusting for inflation.

Minnesota minimum wage increase

By the numbers:

Officials from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry said the state's minimum wage rate will be $11.41 per hour for all employees starting on Jan. 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, the 90-day training wage for workers under the age of 20 will increase to $9.31, reflecting a 2.5% increase, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

State law requires posters with information on worker rights to be displayed in places where employees can see them, and an updated minimum wage poster is expected to be available for download this fall.

The current minimum wage in Minnesota is set at $11.13 an hour, which has been in effect since Jan. 1, 2025.

Minneapolis and St. Paul minimum wage

Dig deeper:

Minneapolis has a minimum wage of $15.97 per hour, while St. Paul has a minimum wage of $13.25 for microbusinesses, $15 for small businesses and $15.97 for large businesses.