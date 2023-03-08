Minnesota hockey player's ‘promposal’ scores a yes

article

A Minnesota high school student received a prom proposal to remember during the state high school hockey tournament on Wednesday.

While hockey players in the state tournament usually say "Hi" to their mom or give a wink after being introduced, one player used the opportunity to do something else.

Luverne High School hockey player Brady Bork, No. 8, wrote on his stick "Hey Sarah, Prom?" when he appeared in front of the camera.

Sarah posted her response on another hockey stick and she said "Yes!"

Luverne ultimately lost to Hermantown, but Brady and Sarah will still have fun at prom.

Sarah said yes after a promposal at the state hockey tournament on Wednesday. (Credit @LHSPuckSquad) (Supplied)

Hermantown haircut during state hockey tournament

In the same game, the managers of the Hermantown boy's hockey team got a haircut during the pregame ceremony.