Minnesota 'helitack' crew sent to fight western wildfires

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced a five-person helitack crew will assist in fighting the western wildfires. The crew is trained to provide bucket drops on wildfires, reconnaissance, and can also fly in fire personnel and gear to remote locations. The helitack module will initially be pre-positioned in Lewiston, Idaho.



Firefighters from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources formed a helitack crew to assist in the fight against wildfires in the western part of the country.

A helitack crew is a team of firefighters transported by helicopter to fight wildfires.

Big picture view:

Officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced on Friday that a Minnesota helitack module en route to Lewiston, Idaho, accompanied by a five-person crew, will help in the fight against western wildfires.

The crew is trained to provide initial attack and bucket drops on wildfires, fly reconnaissance and can also fly in personnel and gear to remote locations.

DNR officials say the helicopter is a Type 3 Bell 206L4.