Minnesota gyms to remain closed until next phase of Stay Safe MN plan

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz outlined the next phase of the state's Stay Safe plan, giving guidance on how more businesses can begin reopening. But, for now, gyms will remain closed.

In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Walz announced that on June 1, restaurants and bars can offer outdoor dining, and salons can open at 25% occupancy. However, gyms must remain closed.

Commissioner Steve Grove of the Department of Employment and Economic Development said that due to health concerns, gyms will not begin reopening until the last phase of the plan.

"We know a fitness center is a more risky environment given the exertion, heavy breathing and sweat," he said.

Once the state begins the last phase, gyms will be permitted to open at 50% capacity, and people will be asked to wear masks when possible.

Currently, social gatherings remain limited to 10 or fewer people, and those who can telework must continue working from home. Retail stores can operate at a maximum of 50% occupancy.

In-person church services can consist of only 10 or fewer people, though drive-in options are also acceptable.

Commissioner Grove said that in the next phase - which has no date yet - social gatherings of 20 or fewer people will be permitted. Restaurants will also be allowed to serve indoors at 50% capacity, with people required to wear masks. Salons will also be allowed to expand to 50% capacity. Finally, outdoor entertainment will be allowed to return, with a max capacity of 250 and people told to wear masks.

For more information on the Stay Safe MN plan, click here.