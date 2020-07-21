Minnesota governor strongly hints he will impose statewide mask mandate this week

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is strongly hinting that he will impose a statewide mask mandate this week.

"I think you can expect an announcement in the next day or two," he said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, telling reporters that "the businesses tell us we do" need a statewide mandate instead of having scattershot requirements in various cities.

Walz delayed a decision last week to institute a statewide mask mandate. Several cities have already implemented their own mask requirements, including Minneapolis, St. Paul and most recently, St. Cloud.

LIST: Where you are required to wear a mask in Minnesota

Minnesota hospitals sent a letter to Walz last week asking him to mandate mask wearing statewide, saying the state has “a narrow window of time to slow the spread of the virus.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people where masks or other face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household to slow the spread of COVID-19, especially in situations where other social distancing measures are hard to maintain.