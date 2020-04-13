Minnesota governor, agency commissioners take 10% pay cuts

article

Gov. Tim Walz and his appointed commissioners will take pay cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minnesota Budget Commissioner Myron Frans told the media in a news conference Monday that all 24 state agency commissioners will take a 10 percent pay cut.

Frans said the coronavirus has dented the state’s finances to the point where the pay cuts were necessary.

Along with the pay cuts, the government has imposed a hiring freeze on all positions except jobs that are tied to the state’s coronavirus response, Frans said.