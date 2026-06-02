Minnesota GOP waives candidate endorsement pledge, Demuth announces future plans

The Brief The Minnesota GOP is backing its gubernatorial endorsement of Kendall Qualls after voting issues at its state convention. However, candidates who pledged to abide by the endorsement are now free to decide if they will continue to the primary. House Speaker Lisa Demuth, who was facing Qualls for the endorsement, is holding an 11 a.m. press conference on Tuesday.



The Minnesota Republican Party is standing by Kendall Qualls' endorsement for governor following voting disruptions at its state convention, but party leaders said candidates who agreed to abide by the endorsement can decide whether to continue their campaigns in the Republican primary.

GOP backs endorsement after voting issues

The backstory:

Qualls secured the Republican endorsement for governor after 10 rounds of voting at the Minnesota GOP State Convention.

Party Chairman Alex Plechash said that after the field narrowed to Qualls and House Speaker Lisa Demuth, party officials noticed a significant drop in the number of votes cast and decided to pause the process for review.

Party leadership met with the voting vendor and convention team members to review the data and examine the system, according to Plechash.

"After review and testing, we remain confident in the integrity of the data, the results reported, and the endorsed candidates chosen by the convention. The Republican Party of Minnesota stands behind those results," said Plechash.

Candidates released from endorsement pledge

Dig deeper:

In a statement, Plechash acknowledged that the disruption created confusion among delegates, campaigns and observers, and extended what was already a lengthy process.

"I believe it is appropriate to make clear that any gubernatorial candidate who agreed to abide by the endorsement, should not be treated as bound by that pledge. Those candidates may make their own decision about whether to continue their campaign into the primary. That decision does not change the party's position," the statement read.

Plechash reiterated that Qualls remains the party's endorsed candidate.

"The Republican Party of Minnesota stands behind its endorsed candidates. Only our endorsed candidate for Governor, Kendall Qualls, will receive the full support, resources, and organizational backing of the state party."

House Speaker Lisa Demuth to hold press conference

What's next:

Demuth and her running mate, Ryan Wilson, are scheduled to address reporters at 11 a.m. Tuesday on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol.

The pair have not yet publicly outlined what they plan to discuss, but the appearance comes one day after the state party clarified its position on the endorsement process and candidates' ability to remain in the race.

Demuth had previously called for paper ballots after electronic voting issues delayed the convention. Party leaders ultimately continued with the electronic voting system following their review.

The press conference can be watched live in the player at the top of the story.