Minnesota GOP and DFL make final push in sprint to Election Day

The Brief Election Day is just one week away and there are several key races in Minnesota. FOX 9 spoke with the chairs of the Minnesota DFL and Minnesota Republican Party, who say the final push is about getting as many people as possible to the polls.



Election Day is just one week away, and with a close presidential race and several key races in the Minnesota Legislature, both parties said it's a sprint to the finish line.

What they're saying

It's an important election cycle that will either keep or bust the so-called "trifecta" Democrats established with control of the Minnesota House, Senate, and governor’s office.

FOX 9 spoke with the chair of both the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party and Republicans, who said with so many key races, this final push is about getting as many people as possible to the polls.

"There’s a lot of activity all over the state," said David Hann, Chair of Minnesota Republicans.

"At the doors, on the phones, texting, digital, radio, TV, mail," said Ken Martin, Chair of Minnesota DFL.

Both the Minnesota Republicans and DFL said they are not letting off the gas in this final stretch of this election cycle. Martin explains a lot is at stake.

RELATED: Minnesota voting guide: What you need to know for the 2024 election

"When we’re at the doors we hear a lot about, of course, abortion rights and the economy," said Martin.

Hann said what they are hearing is people are looking for change.

"Fed up with the chaos, fed up with the public safety mess, fed up with the border mess, they’re fed up with the economy being in such terrible shape," said Hann.

Key races

With all Minnesota House seats on the ballot, about a dozen races have come into focus.

"There’s at least four flip opportunities for us in 3A and 3B in northern Minnesota, out in the eastern suburbs here in Afton and Hastings and 41A and 41B," said Martin.

"A seat down in the Winona area, for example, that was held for a long time by a Democrat who decided not to run again," said Hann. "Some seats up in St. Cloud area that are in play, areas of the Twin Cities that were also won by very, very small margins in the last election by Democrats."

Also, thanks to a special election, Senate District 45 is a target for both parties to determine the majority. Both agree, the task in this final push is to move voters to action.

"To get every last vote in," said Martin.

"Make sure we got a strong turnout of voters," added Hann.

Both chairs said they are hopeful about their chances and eager to start seeing the results roll in after polls close next week.

"I do believe we’ll see a Republican victory," said Hann. "What we’re seeing is a lot of independent voters supporting Republican candidates."

"Record amount of contributions, record amount of volunteerism. The energy and excitement is something we haven’t seen in many years," said Martin.