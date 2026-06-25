Minnesota fraud: State DHS commissioner testifying before Congress Thursday

The Brief Minnesota DHS temporary commissioner John Connolly is testifying before Congress Thursday about medicaid fraud oversight. The hearing is titled "State Medicaid Program Integrity: Examining Fraud Risks and Oversight Deficiencies." Watch the hearing live in the player above.



Minnesota Department of Human Services Temporary Commissioner John Connolly is testifying Thursday before a U.S. House committee examining fraud risks and oversight in state Medicaid programs.

Fraud risks of state Medicaid programs

The backstory:

Connolly will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee's Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations during a hearing titled "State Medicaid Program Integrity: Examining Fraud Risks and Oversight Deficiencies." Committee leaders say the hearing is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen Medicaid oversight and address systemic fraud nationwide.

"Fraud puts the Medicaid program at risk, harming beneficiaries and reducing access to quality health care for the most vulnerable Americans," Committee Chairman Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., and Subcommittee Chairman John Joyce, R-Pa., said in a statement. "The Committee is conducting meaningful oversight to address fraud and moving forward with the next phase of our oversight work to eradicate systemic fraud and fortify Medicaid program integrity nationwide."

Connolly testifies before Congress

Local perspective:

In prepared testimony, Connolly argues Minnesota has adopted an aggressive approach to combating Medicaid fraud while protecting access to care. He says DHS has conducted more than 3,000 investigations since 2020, identified more than $50 million for recovery, and referred more than 500 cases to law enforcement.

Connolly also plans to highlight reforms implemented over the past two years, including expanded provider audits, enhanced prepayment reviews for high-risk claims, fraud detection tools, and the creation of a fraud-investigation unit with the BCA.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. CT and can be watched live in the player above. The full testimony can be read below.