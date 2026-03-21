Minnesota fraud: Sentencing date set for convicted Feeding Our Future 'ringleader' Aimee Bock

The Brief A sentencing date is scheduled for Aimee Bock after she was convicted for her involvement in the Feeding Our Future Scheme more than a year ago. Prosecutors called her the "ringleader" of a scheme that defrauded millions of dollars from the federal government while pretending to feed children in need during the COVID pandemic. There have been 79 total indictments since the prosecution was first announced in September 2022. Only a handful of cases remain.



Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock, who prosecutors called the "ringleader" of a massive pandemic fraud scheme, has had her sentencing date scheduled more than a year after she was convicted.

READ MORE: More guilty pleas in Feeding Our Future as prosecutions near end in fraud scheme

Feeding Our Future Founder to be sentenced

What's next:

Bock is set to be sentenced by judge Nancy E. Brasel at 9 a.m. on May 21, 2026.

The backstory:

A jury found Aimee Bock guilty on all seven counts she faced, including charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery and federal programs bribery.

Bock defended herself during the trial, contending that wire fraud was committed by other people who simply copied her on emails, that she never demanded bribes or kickbacks, and that there was no agreement with anyone to do either of those things.

Bock testified that the rapid growth of Feeding Our Future, founded in 2018, had everything to do with the demand for food, not a scheme to defraud the government.

The number of meal sites grew from a few dozen to a few hundred because "there was record high unemployment," she said. "There were people experiencing needs that they had not typically experienced."

Earlier in the trial, prosecutors had shown how she approved 21 meal sites along a 1.8-mile stretch of Lake Street, which together claimed to serve as many kids as there were in the entire Minneapolis school district.