Minnesota figure skating coach sentenced 24 years for sexual abuse of teen student

A Minnesota figure skating coach was sentenced to 24 years in prison Friday morning for sexually abusing one of his skaters.

Thomas Incantalupo, 48, was arrested in January 2018 when he worked with the Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club. He admitted to sexually abusing a teenager for over two years, taking her to hotels for sex beginning in 2015 when she was just 14 years old.

In court, Incantalupo made a teary apology to his wife and the skating community. The judge responded saying it wasn't an affair, it was a sex crime against a child.

The survivor of Incantalupo’s abuse delivered a victim impact statement to the court, saying her coach “turned my dreams into a nightmare.”

“I respected my Coach, and I believed he was helping me reach my dreams. But Tom had different plans for me and after I spent years training, Tom turned my dreams into a nightmare. I was 14 years old when Tom took my innocence. He took what wasn’t his to take. He robbed years of my childhood and I will never get those years back… I was full of fear but I realized that if I stayed silent, I was never going to be free. A million pounds of weight was lifted by telling the secret. And I was so relieved that everyone who mattered to me, believed and supported me. But I’m not free.”

The victim's attorney and national advocate, Sara Klein, spoke to reporters after the sentencing, promising civil action against U.S. Figure Skating for allowing "monsters" like Incantalupo to victimize young skaters. She argues the association isn't doing enough to protect its athletes.

Incantalupo pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct charges and agreed to a minimum sentence of 12 years in prison. The defense was asking the judge for leniency at sentencing, arguing his life has been “without incident” since his arrest.

“There was no excuse for what happened,” the defense wrote in a pre-sentencing filing with the court. “Mr. Incantalupo was the victim’s skating coach of many years. But he was also teacher and mentor to hundreds of other female students. If he were a serial predator, he had the opportunity to commit many more but didn’t."