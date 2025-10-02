Minnesota farmers first in waves of impact from government shutdown

The Brief The impact of the federal government shutdown is coming in waves for Minnesota. Most programs — including SNAP and WIC — have leftover funding to last through October, but after that people could lose out on the help. Farmers could feel it first. The USDA is furloughing about half its staff, including big chunks of the Farm Services Agency and Rural Development, which a lot of farmers rely on to make sure they can survive the season. The 35-day government shutdown in 2018-19 cost the state a fraction of a percent in economic production, most of which was regained after the shutdown ended.



A lot of Minnesota farmers will be the first to feel the effects of the government shutdown that started Oct. 1.

They’re missing some critical help just as harvest season has arrived.

Snapping to attention

Slow burn or hot heat?:

The impact seems to be coming in waves and the shutdown hasn’t hit most Minnesota kitchen tables yet, but more than 600,000 people will likely have less to eat in about a month.

"SNAP and WIC — really critical food benefits for Minnesotans — look like they will be available through the month of October, but funds may not be available for November as we learn more from federal agencies," said state budget director Ahna Minge of Minnesota Management and Budget.

Without workers

Without help:

Minnesota is also home to about 18,000 federal workers, mostly at the Departments of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA planned to furlough about half of its workforce, including 67% of employees at the Farm Services Agency and nearly everyone in Rural Development.

Both have locked up their St. Paul offices, with much less polarizing shutdown messaging than what appears on the USDA and other federal websites.

Farmers told FOX 9 they are less concerned about whom to blame than about who can help.

They rely on these offices to make sure they can stay in business.

"When you get paid from your local elevator for bringing grain in, a lot of times you need to have that check co-signed by FSA in order to be able to deposit it in your bank account and pay your bills and keep your banker happy," said farmer Anne Schwagerl. "But you can't do that if FSA is not open in order, to sign those loans and sign those checks."

Double whammy

Extended impact:

Schwagerl talked to us from her tractor as she harvested soybeans.

She said it’s a double whammy for her, with trade wars also keeping China from buying her crop.

And the state budget director worries the impact will slowly trickle into other areas as well.

"We know that the longer a shutdown lasts, the more likely that critical services such as Head Start or veterans benefits will be impacted over time," Minge said.

The overall impact on the state’s economy is unclear, but during the last government shutdown, it dragged the economy down by just a small fraction, which was mostly recovered after the 35 days ended.