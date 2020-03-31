Minnesota family celebrates grandfather's 100th birthday through window

article

A Richfield, Minnesota man reached a milestone birthday this week.

Harold Kitchen turned 100 years old on March 30. However, with visitor restrictions at his nursing home, his family wasn't able to celebrate as they hoped.

But, they weren't going to let the pandemic stop them from honoring Harold on his special day. They decided to make the most of the situation with a special birthday song serenade outside his window.

They also came bearing colorful signs wishing Harold a happy birthday.