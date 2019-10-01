Minnesota family celebrates baby born at 9:19 a.m. on 9-19-19

article

Tim and Samantha Fronsoe of Coon Rapids, Minnesota are still getting used to the work that comes with their bundle of joy. But, when it comes to the newest member of the family, the stork had an impeccable sense of timing.

"One of the nurses said, ‘hey it’s getting pretty close,’ just making a joke, ‘the time is getting pretty close.’ What do you know, that's when he decided to come on out," Tim said.

Ryder Michael Fronsoe wasn't supposed to be born until October 6, but just like his big brother Lincoln, Ryder decided to arrive a couple of weeks early.

"She woke me up and said, ‘hey, it’s time to go,’" Tim said.

It just so happened to be around 5:30 in the morning on Sept. 19, 2019, and less than four hours later, Ryder came into the world at 9:19 to the surprise and delight of his parents.

"They just mentioned, ‘hey, if you are able to deliver this baby in four minutes, then it’s going to be 9:19.' It just so happens four minutes later, here's Ryder," Tim said.

"They cheered when he came out. They talked about it all day. Every shift nurse who came in was informed that this was the 9-19-19 9:19 baby," Samantha said.

Any birthdate is a luck of the draw. But, when it comes to expecting great things from Ryder, his family says it all adds up.

"You only have so many opportunities to feel special in this world," Samantha said.

"Maybe that will make him famous," Tim added. "We’re definitely going to have to buy him a lottery ticket... those numbers!"