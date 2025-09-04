Minnesota fall colors: How vibrant will they be this year?

article

The Brief Seasonable norms in both temperature and precipitation during the growing season lead to the most predictable and often vibrant fall colors. Very wet/dry conditions can lead to premature color change and leaf fall because this promotes both disease and overall stress to our tree canopy. Regardless of the summer conditions, September is the most critical time period for vibrant fall colors as sporadic rains, mild days, and cool nights are critical.



The days of green vegetation are now numbered as the calendar ticks over to September and what is arguably the prettiest time of year. But the wild swings in rainfall across the state could lead to some muted colors moving forward.

Why are some trees already starting to turn?

Fall colors as of Sept. 4, 2025.

Colors are changing:

The occasional tree is already starting to turn from the summertime green in the Twin Cities. While our current cooldown could be partially responsible, it's more than likely because of the rainy conditions over the summer. Fungal diseases are far more common and spread far faster in humid and damp environments. This can lead to spotted and miscolored leaves, as well as early leaf fall. While these diseases rarely impact the long-term health of the tree, it can create these short-term issues that impact the overall fall colors of the leaves as the weather cools.

Trees particularly susceptible to leaf diseases when conditions are wet are aspens, oaks, fruit trees, and some maples. However, it can be tough to determine whether these trees are having disease issues or whether they are just beginning their fall transition, since both aspen and maples are often some of the first trees to break out the fall foliage. If your trees have started changing already and you are concerned about their overall health, contact an arborist before the tree goes dormant.

Will the colors be extra vibrant this year?

What's next:

Unfortunately, there is no way to know for sure. Much of the state has experienced either well above average and well below average rainfall the last several months. While much of central Minnesota has experienced a very wet few months, much of northern Minnesota has experienced a very dry summer season with some spots more than 6 inches below average. The driest areas include many spots from Bemidji to International Falls, westward through Lake of the Woods.

Despite the weird swings in precipitation this year, it's almost always the average weather conditions in September that are the key to unlocking brilliant fall color. Mild, sunny, and temperate days with cool and calm nights are important to get the most yellows, oranges, and reds. You want several nights in the 30s, but don't actually get to the freeze mark. When this occurs, the colors will appear very quickly and will stay as long as the winds allow.

The conditions you don't want that can drastically reduce fall color brilliance moving forward are:

An earlier than average hard freeze where temperatures dip below 28 degrees.

A week of rainy/cloudy conditions.

Several consecutive hot/dry days when temperatures are more than 15 degrees above average.

When will the colors peak and where will the best be found?

Big picture view:

With our cooler than average start to September, this may be a year when some spots experience color around or even slightly ahead of average, which is a big change from the last several years. While we have discussed many factors that trigger leaves to start changing, ultimately, it's the reduction in daylight that is the main cause. Because of this, there is a fairly consistent timeframe for colors to change in Minnesota and the Northern Hemisphere. It's already started in some areas, with the latest update from the Minnesota DNR showing a tiny sliver of color in northwestern Minnesota, along with the random tree statewide.

On average though, parts of northern Minnesota are just three weeks away from the average peak colors. For most of the northern half of the state though, it's usually right around the first of October when colors peak. Add another week or so for southern Minnesota... and another two weeks, or mid-October, for the Mississippi River Valley in southeastern Minnesota along with the Twin Cities metro core.

The best color spots:

For the best colors, you'll generally want to find areas that are closest to seasonable averages for rainfall. That would take you to three select areas in my opinion. First, parts of the Arrowhead from the Cloquet Valley State Forest right along the rim to the Superior National Forest. The second area would be right around Brainerd northeastward to the Rice Lake National Wildlife Refuge. And third would be the southern end of the Mississippi River Valley from Red Wing to La Crosse.

Places that may disappoint:

While color will appear everywhere, and I'm certainly not telling you to avoid areas altogether, there will likely be some areas that don't meet expectations. Those will be in the VERY wet and dry zones. These areas that may not have the greatest color would be west central to south central sections of the state, from Morris to Willmar to Mankato to Albert Lea. The most below average-colored areas are likely to be spots that have been in drought. This would include a lot of northwestern Minnesota, especially from Lake of the Woods to the Bemidji areas. Includes pockets from Detroit Lakes to Leech Lake. And then farther east with much of Pine County to Duluth, and then eastward to much of the South Shore area and northern Wisconsin.

Where can we find updates on the colors as they change?

Stay updated:

FOX 9 will have one to two weekly updates on fox9.com as the peak season approaches to keep you updated and point you in the right direction. Happy fall!