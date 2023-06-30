Minnesota extends Medical Assistance renewal deadline for 35k people

The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) has extended the deadline for 35,000 people who still need to renew their Medical Assistance health insurance.

DHS said the renewal paperwork deadline for Medical Assistance, the state’s Medicaid program, has been extended from July 1 to Aug. 1. The extension allows DHS more time to contact people who have not yet renewed their coverage.

"We don’t want anyone to lose their health insurance," said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. "Our goal is for every eligible Minnesotan to keep their Medical Assistance."

DHS said the extension means people won’t lose their health insurance before the Fourth of July holiday weekend. But, those deemed ineligible for Medical Assistance will still lose coverage on July 1, while some newly qualified for MinnesotaCare will receive coverage starting on that date.

Officials urge people to submit their renewal form as soon as possible to avoid gaps in their health insurance. For more information about the renewal process, visit the department website here.