Minnesota election spending: Why close races draw millions

The Brief AdImpact projects about $194 million in Minnesota campaign spending, and political analyst Blois Olson says it looks like the most expensive midterm the state has ever had. A competitive U.S. Senate race, a close attorney general race, and several state Senate contests are pulling in big money and a lot of ads. Minnesota’s U.S. Senate race alone is projected at $75 million, but the state’s political spending pales in comparison to some other states, including neighbors Wisconsin and Iowa.



Minnesota voters are getting hit with campaign ads almost everywhere as spending pushes toward a state record.

Why Minnesota voters feel swamped

The statewide price tag:

"I think this is clearly the most expensive race Minnesota's ever had," said Blois Olson, political analyst.

AdImpact projects about $194 million in Minnesota campaign spending. A competitive U.S. Senate seat is expected to be the most expensive race, with most of the money coming from outside groups instead of the campaigns themselves.

The ad overload:

That money is showing up in ways voters can hardly miss, from Peggy Flanagan billboards to Michele Tafoya TV ads.

"So it's overwhelming. It's a flooding of the zone," said Olson. "And then there's the issue of trying to keep up fact checking or who's behind it. And that's just impossible this year," said Olson.

Spending is mostly going into races seen as close, and even candidates for offices at the state Capitol are flooding the zone.

Where the biggest dollars are landing

Neighboring states are higher:

Minnesota’s spending still trails what is happening nearby. A tight governor’s race has pushed Wisconsin to a projected $360 million, and several closer-than-usual races in Iowa have campaign spending there projected at $310 million.

One more comparison stands out, too. Minnesota’s U.S. Senate race is projected at $75 million, while Senate candidates in Texas have already spent almost $550 million with a week to go.

The races getting targeted:

Minnesota’s spending is especially high in the attorney general race, where candidates and supporters have spent more than $5 million. State legislative races are getting pricier too as both parties fight for majorities.

In the Senate, a significant amount of Republican money is backing challengers to Grant Hauschild, Judy Seeberger, Aric Putnam and Rob Kupec. DFL money is targeting Julia Coleman, Jim Abeler, Michael Kreun and Karin Housley.

"I think you have to look at the suburbs. That's where the mail is flowing, the TV ads are running, and then even today I heard podcast ads," said Olson. He said a lot of campaign money is expected to be geographically targeted to get out the vote.

What we don't know:

Election results. It’s hard to predict exactly which suburbs and districts will get the biggest ad and turnout push, but the parties typically know who they should be encouraging to get out and vote.