Feds raid MN businesses as part of apparent fraud investigation

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The Brief Federal agents are conducting raids at multiple locations across the Twin Cities metro Thursday as part of a fraud investigation. The FBI, IRS and other agencies are part of the raids. Officials have not yet released further details.



The FBI and other federal authorities are raiding multiple sites across the Twin Cities metro on Thursday as part of an apparent fraud investigation.

Raids in the Twin Cities

What we know:

Federal officials tell FOX 9 the raids involve the FBI, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, U.S. Postal Inspectors, IRS criminal investigators, the Minnesota BCA, the Minnesota Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Officials say it is "court-authorized investigative activity" but no further details are available at this point.

Federal authorities conducting a raid at a business in St. Louis Park. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

FOX 9 crews saw federal investigators working at a business center in St. Louis Park Thursday morning.

Big picture view:

The raids come as the White House announced Vice President JD Vance would make an appearance in St. Cloud to make a fraud announcement. It's unclear if these raids are connected in any way to Vance's announcement.