Minnesota sued by DOJ over ‘sanctuary’ immigration policies

Saying it’s targeting "sanctuary city policies that interfere with the federal government’s enforcement of its immigration laws," the Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Minnesota, several cities and its officials over an alleged refusal to comply with federal immigration policies.

DOJ suing Minnesota

What we know:

Under the direction of President Trump, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is demanding that cities and counties it deems "sanctuary jurisdictions" comply with federal law and cease obstruction of immigration enforcement.

According to the complaint, the refusal of Minneapolis, St. Paul and Hennepin County to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, "results in the release of dangerous criminals from police custody who would otherwise be subject to removal."

The cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Hennepin County and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna S. Witt are all named as part of the litigation.

What they're saying:

"Minnesota officials are jeopardizing the safety of their own citizens by allowing illegal aliens to circumvent the legal process," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a statement. "This Department of Justice will continue to bring litigation against any jurisdiction that uses sanctuary policies to defy federal law and undermine law enforcement."

"Minneapolis will not back down. We will fight with all our strength for our immigrant neighbors — and we will win," said Mayor Jacob Frey in a statement. "Donald Trump has built his career on attacking immigrants and dividing Americans, and now he’s dragging our city into court with a fear-driven, politically motivated lawsuit. We won’t be bullied. We won’t cave. Minneapolis will always stand with our neighbors over Trump’s politics of fear."

The backstory:

On August 5, AG Bondi published a list of sanctuary jurisdictions targeting "illegal sanctuary city policies" across the country that included Minnesota.