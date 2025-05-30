US Homeland Security IDs 20 Minnesota counties, 2 cities, as 'sanctuary jurisdictions'

The Brief The United States Department of Homeland Security published a list of "sanctuary jurisdictions" it says are obstructing federal immigration laws. DHS is notifying 20 Minnesota counties and two cities for non-compliance with federal statutes. The list was published as part of the Protecting American Communities from Criminal Aliens executive order.



The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is demanding that cities and counties it deems "sanctuary jurisdictions" comply with federal law and cease obstruction of immigration enforcement.

DHS published a list of jurisdictions, which includes 20 Minnesota counties and two Minnesota cities, that will get "formal notification" regarding "non-compliance with Federal Statutes," according to a news release from the agency shared on Thursday night.

Minnesota 'Sanctuary jurisdictions'

DHS listed 20 Minnesota counties and two Minnesota cities it says are practicing policies that contradict federal immigration laws.

The Minnesota "sanctuary jurisdictions" include the following counties:

The City of Minneapolis

The City of St. Paul

Anoka County

Carver County

Cottonwood County

Goodhue County

Hennepin County

Le Sueur County

Lincoln County

Lyon County

Martin County

Nicollet County

Nobles County

Otter Tail County

Pipestone County

Ramsey County

Scott County

Stearns County

Steele County

Todd County

Watonwan County

Wright County

DHS also identified the state of Minnesota as a whole, for "self-identification as a state sanctuary jurisdiction."

Officials say the list was created based on factors such as "compliance with federal law enforcement, information restrictions, and legal protections for illegal aliens."

'Sanctuary jurisdictions' on notice

DHS officials say the latest announcement is part of Executive Order 14287: Protecting American Communities from Criminal Aliens, which requires the publication of state and local jurisdictions that are actively obstructing federal immigration laws.

"Sanctuary jurisdictions including cities, counties, and states that are deliberately and shamefully obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws endangering American communities," DHS said in the announcement. "Sanctuary cities protect dangerous criminal aliens from facing consequences and put law enforcement in peril."

The federal organization also shared a video featuring Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem warning those in the country illegally to leave and download the U.S. Customs and Border Protection app for a chance to return in the future.

This comes after a federal judge blocked the Trump administration from withholding funds to so-called sanctuary cities in April.

