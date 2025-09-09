Minnesota DNR shares what to expect for 2025 fall colors

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) provided a preview of what this year's fall colors could look like. Fall colors typically peak in late September and go until mid-October. The DNR said the summer weather conditions helped retain more leaves, which bodes well for a colorful fall, barring any extreme cold snaps.



When will fall colors peak?

The backstory:

Minnesota’s fall colors typically peak in late September until mid-October, though the peak in any specific area usually only lasts about a week, and it can vary depending on the location and weather.

Forecasting the exact timing and vibrancy of the colors is hard to predict, as it depends heavily on the decrease in sunlight and weather conditions before and during the season. Factors such as temperature, rainfall and timing of hard freezes, can influence when the colors will peak and how long they might last. Given these conditions are typically predicted a week or two in advance, it makes for a challenging forecast.

Typically, peak colors start in the far northwest and north-central parts of the state and work toward the southeast corner, according to the DNR.

Will the colors be more vibrant?

Dig deeper:

FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz explains there’s no way to know for sure how vibrant the colors will be. Much of the state has experienced either well above average and well below average rainfall in the last several months. And despite the weird swings in precipitation this year, it's almost always the average weather conditions in September that are the key to unlocking brilliant fall color.

The DNR remains optimistic about this year's colors, stating that the relatively dry May followed by decent precipitation from June to August helped the trees keep more leaves. And barring any extreme cold snaps, it "bodes well for great colors this fall," according to a press release.

Tacking fall colors in Minnesota

Stay updated:

The DNR has a Fall Color Finder tool that can help the public track fall colors across the state. It includes a slider to preview what the fall colors will possibly look like at future dates.

FOX 9 will have one to two weekly updates on fox9.com as the peak season approaches to keep you updated and point you in the right direction. Happy Fall!