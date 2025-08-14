Minnesota DFL State Sen. Tou Xiong arrested on suspicion of 2nd DWI

article

The Brief DFL State Sen. Tou Xiong was arrested on suspicion of DWI Thursday morning. He was booked into the Ramsey County Jail and was released a few hours later. Sen. Xiong was charged and convicted in 2022 for DWI.



Sen. Tou Xiong (DFL-Maplewood) was arrested on suspicion of DWI in Maplewood, his second one, Thursday morning.

DFL Senator arrested for DWI

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. a trooper stopped a Honda CR-V near Highway 36 and McKnight Road in Maplewood.

The driver, 34-year-old Sen. Tou Xiong, was arrested on suspicion of DWI, authorities said.

Sen. Xiong blew a .09 blood alcohol level after a breath test, and was ultimately booked into Ramsey County Jail for third-degree DWI. The legal limit in Minnesota is below .08.

The state senator was booked into jail just before 4 a.m. and was released around 6:40 a.m.

What they're saying:

Sen. Xiong sent the following statement regarding the arrest:

"While driving home after attending a family gathering, I was pulled over near my home and was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. I take full responsibility for my actions, and sincerely apologize to my constituents and the people I’ve let down. I want to thank law enforcement for doing their job to keep the roads safe. Today, I have begun the work of talking to my family and to my Senate colleagues about the situation."

2nd DWI for Xiong

The backstory:

Sen. Xiong was arrested in 2022 for DWI, back when he was a state representative.

Xiong was pulled over on Jan. 8, 2022 by a Blaine police officer. Xiong said he was leaving a "community gathering."

Xiong pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drunken driving, and was given a year of probation.