Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota DFL State Sen. Tou Xiong arrested on suspicion of 2nd DWI

By
Published  August 14, 2025 4:17pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

(Supplied)

The Brief

    • DFL State Sen. Tou Xiong was arrested on suspicion of DWI Thursday morning.
    • He was booked into the Ramsey County Jail and was released a few hours later.
    • Sen. Xiong was charged and convicted in 2022 for DWI.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Sen. Tou Xiong (DFL-Maplewood) was arrested on suspicion of DWI in Maplewood, his second one, Thursday morning. 

DFL Senator arrested for DWI 

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. a trooper stopped a Honda CR-V near Highway 36 and McKnight Road in Maplewood. 

The driver, 34-year-old Sen. Tou Xiong, was arrested on suspicion of DWI, authorities said. 

Sen. Xiong blew a .09 blood alcohol level after a breath test, and was ultimately booked into Ramsey County Jail for third-degree DWI. The legal limit in Minnesota is below .08.

The state senator was booked into jail just before 4 a.m. and was released around 6:40 a.m. 

What they're saying:

Sen. Xiong sent the following statement regarding the arrest: 

"While driving home after attending a family gathering, I was pulled over near my home and was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. I take full responsibility for my actions, and sincerely apologize to my constituents and the people I’ve let down. I want to thank law enforcement for doing their job to keep the roads safe. Today, I have begun the work of talking to my family and to my Senate colleagues about the situation."

2nd DWI for Xiong

The backstory:

Sen. Xiong was arrested in 2022 for DWI, back when he was a state representative. 

Xiong was pulled over on Jan. 8, 2022 by a Blaine police officer. Xiong said he was leaving a "community gathering."

Xiong pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drunken driving, and was given a year of probation. 

Crime and Public SafetyMaplewood