Minnesota courts warn unpaid parking ticket text scam

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The Brief Minnesota courts are alerting residents about a text scam falsely claiming unpaid parking tickets or toll violation. Scam texts falsely appear to be from Hennepin County District Court, including a fake judge's name and a QR code for payment. Residents are advised to report the scam to local law enforcement and verify court notices through the official help line.



Minnesota courts are warning Minnesotans not to get duped by a new text scam going around claiming you have an unpaid parking ticket or toll violation that, in reality, doesn't exist.

Scam details and warnings

What they're saying:

The scam texts appear to come from the Hennepin County District Court, complete with a fake judge's name and a QR code for payment.

Officials stress that neither the Minnesota Judicial Branch nor law enforcement will ever contact you via text or call to demand money for a fine.

Authorities advise residents to be cautious and not to click on any links, share personal information, or scan the QR code included in these messages. Instead, report the scam to local law enforcement.

What you can do:

If you receive a suspicious text, do not engage with it. Verify any court notices by calling the official help line at 612-348-6000, staffed by court employees from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For those who have fallen victim to the scam, it is recommended to file a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.