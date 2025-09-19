This Minnesota city has the best tasting tap water in the state

article

The Brief The City of Minneapolis won the Minnesota "Best in Glass" competition after a blind taste test. Minneapolis' tap water will now compete in an international water taste test in Washington, D.C., in June 2026. The competition had 15 entries from water systems across the state.



Minneapolis beat out other Minnesota cities for the best tasting tap water in the state during a recent competition.

‘Best in Glass’

The backstory:

Minneapolis competed against 15 other entries across the state in a water tasting competition during the American Water Work Association’s Minnesota Chapter conference in Duluth.

The tap water samples were tested by 117 attendees during a blind taste test. Minneapolis, along with St. Cloud, Shoreview, and the 2025 Minnesota State Fair Tap Water Taste Test winner, Chaska, were the finalists in the competition.

The final taste test was judged by a panel of water industry professionals. Ultimately, Minneapolis beat the others out and won the "Best in Glass" title.

What they're saying:

"Clean, safe, affordable, and delicious drinking water doesn’t happen by accident," said City of Minneapolis Public Works Director Tim Sexton. "This award is a credit to the expertise and hard work of our talented Public Works Water team. Every one of them plays an important role in making our city better every day."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey celebrated the win, saying, "Turns out Minneapolis doesn’t just raise the bar — we fill the glass. Winning ‘Best in Glass’ proves what we’ve known all along: our city delivers some of the cleanest, best-tasting water in Minnesota. Cheers to our City team for making sure every drop is award-worthy."

What's next:

Minneapolis will go on to compete in the International American Water Works Association "Best in Glass" water tasting competition in Washington, D.C., in June 2026.

The last time Minneapolis won this title was in 2023. Bloomington was the titleholder in 2024.