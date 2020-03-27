Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota church gives families isolation break with makeshift drive-in theater

Published 
Positivity During The Pandemic
FOX 9
article

The North Star Community Church created a drive-in movie theater for families amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - While movie theaters are among the many gathering places closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, one church in Coon Rapids is bringing back an old-school way of seeing the latest blockbuster.

The North Star Community Church created a drive-in movie theater for community members to have the chance to get out without actually getting out.

Coon Rapids, Minn. church gives families isolation break with makeshift drive-in theater

Before the stay at home order takes effect, families in Coon Rapids, Minnesota got to take a break from isolation with a drive-in movie.

"Helps get out of the house, you know the kids are kinda getting cooped up in there and it's nice even if we're still in the car, it's nice to be out and have some fresh air," said one attendee.

The church is posting updates for possible future events on its Facebook page.
 