Minnesota catches Mega Millions fever

For years, a legendary game show has asked "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?"

But for the past few days, at convenience stores across the country, the question is more like... who wants to be a billionaire?

With the Mega Millions jackpot at more than $1.2 billion, people are coming out of the woodwork to take a chance on lady luck.

"I'd say it's a steady stream. About every other person. Everybody is buying tickets. Some people are buying $10 to $350," said Bobby & Steve's Auto World cashier Donald V. "I think it's exciting. This prospect of becoming a billionaire overnight, why not?"

The Eden Prairie gas station has turned into a dream factory, with no shortage of ideas on how customers would spend all that money.

"I had a cousin who was really sick when he was really young. With the help of St. Jude, he didn't have to spend any money. So I would like to donate and help them out," said customer Daniel Essiem

But unlike the game show, customers say if they hit the jackpot, the first thing they'll do won't be to phone a friend.

"I'd probably get in touch with my financial advisor. Make sure I do everything right," said customer Nancy Kabat.

Even though the odds of winning are one in 302,000,000, customers say their final answer is eventually someone has to win it, so why not them?

"It would be nice if someone from Minnesota won it. They haven't had one in a long long time. That would be great," said customer Al Anderson.