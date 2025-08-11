Minnesota dispensaries: Albert Lea approves 2 licenses, denies Smoking Tree

The Brief The Albert Lea City Council reviewed registrations for three cannabis dispensaries at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday – two weeks after the council rejected a registration by Jacob Schlichter of The Smoking Tree. Council members approved the microbusiness licenses for two entrepreneurs, while failing to reconsider the rejected application of Schlichter, effectively denying its approval. Members criticized Office of Cannabis Management officials over the lack of local control throughout the license approval process.



After receiving pushback over denying the first non-tribal-owned recreational marijuana dispensary from opening as part of a dispute centered around state requirements on population size, the Albert Lea City council has approved the licenses for two dispensaries within its limits – just not the one that initially brought forth the challenge.

Albert Lea dispensaries

What we know:

After more than an hour of discussion, the Albert Lea City Council approved the licenses for two cannabis microbusinesses, and denied the reconsideration of another.

Chris Gracia, operating under Matchbox Farms MN, LLC, was approved to operate by the council.

Meanwhile, the council also approved Cristina Aranquiz, operating under Black Husky, LLC.

At the same time, council officials failed to motion to reconsider an application from Jacob Schlichter of the Smoking Tree, effectively denying its approval.

While presenting an official recommendation to the council on Monday, referring to Schlichter's application, city manager Ian Rigg said, "More concerning is the fact that the applicant has shown disdain or the inability to follow lawful orders and legal requirements, including violation of probation … statements to the press about opening regardless of registration, and a new restraining order within the last week."

Cannabis shop rejected

The backstory:

At the council's last meeting in July, members rejected a motion to approve registration for Jacob Schlichter and his cannabis shop, The Smoking Tree.

Members expressed displeasure with the state cannabis law and the lack of control over cannabis businesses for local governments.

Speaking during the debate, members acknowledged the decision to deny the registration for Schlichter likely violated the law, and could result in the state cutting aid to the city as a penalty.

The motion failed on a 3 to 4 vote.

However, the latest agenda included consideration of the two new cannabis businesses, along with a reconsideration of Schlichter's business.

Big picture view:

Under state law, the city is required to allow at least two cannabis shops.

While the law mandates the city to allow two businesses in Albert Lea, officials write that the Office of Cannabis Management "cannot compel the City to approve one license over another, only that we eventually approve our mandatory minimum if given the opportunity."

The council documents also propose the city change its process of reviewing registrations to include a criminal background check.

Concerns about criminal history

Dig deeper:

The city council's agenda packet raises concerns about Schlichter's criminal history, specifically a 2016 case in which Schlichter was convicted in Minnesota of contributing to the need for child protection, a gross misdemeanor.

Schlichter, then 20, was accused of bringing a 16-year-old girl from Texas to Minnesota. The girl was reported as missing in Texas and discovered at Schlichter's home by authorities. According to court documents, the girl told police she met Schlichter online when she was 12, and they later began a romantic relationship, against the wishes of the girl's mother.

Schlichter was ultimately sentenced to probation in the case. He also faced charges in Texas for harboring a runaway, but the case was ultimately dismissed.

According to council documents, the city manager says staff reached out to the state about Schlichter's conviction but were told that the state was not allowed to consider the arrest in their decision to grant a license.