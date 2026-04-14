Minnesota business owner facing dozens of tax charges

The Brief A Moorhead woman faces 24 counts of tax-related charges, according to a criminal complaint. State authorities say a six-figure sum is owed on taxes, penalties, and interest. Investigators say an interview revealed she received SNAP benefits for years.



A Minnesota woman is facing dozens of charges related to filing fraudulent tax returns.

State investigators say she had multiple vehicles and owned a restaurant, while also getting her groceries paid for by public assistance.

According to authorities, a lifestyle analysis uncovered much more than what was being reported on tax documents.

Underreported and false returns

The backstory:

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says an investigation was initiated in February 2025 based on information that allegedly suggested underreporting of income and fraudulently receiving public assistance.

The charges:

According to court documents filed in Clay County Tuesday, 44-year-old Christine Conrad, owner of Reese & Riley’s Olive Oil & Bistro Bar in Moorhead, is being accused of 24 counts related to filing false or fraudulent tax returns and failure to pay sales-and-use taxes for years.

Investigators say the adjusted gross income reported between 2019 and 2024 ranged from $17,332 to a high of $28,452, and zero state income was listed for most of those years. However, a lifestyle analysis uncovered three vehicles, four trailers, a boat, and three jet skis registered in her name, according to the criminal complaint.

And investigators say a review of bank records shows gross deposits made to a personal and a business account had a combined total of more than $2.7 million between 2019 and 2025.

What they're saying:

The Department of Revenue says when it comes to combating crimes, the state’s tax system is built on voluntary compliance. A lifestyle analysis is determined on a case-by-case basis.

There are enforcement efforts in place if taxpayers fail to report correct information, which includes outreach, education, audits, payment plans, collection actions, and criminal investigations and charges.

Investigators say she confirmed receiving SNAP benefits during those years in question.

FOX 9 has reached out to the Clay County Attorney’s Office for additional details.