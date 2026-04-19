Minnesota burning restrictions expand further north due to wildfire risk

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The Brief The Minnesota DNR is expanding open burning restrictions to 15 additional counties starting Monday, April 20 at 8 a.m. Restrictions now cover 44 counties total. The DNR recommends composting, chipping, or hauling brush to collection sites as alternatives.



The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expanding open burning restrictions across northern Minnesota counties as wildfire risks increase with warmer, drier weather.

Expanded burning restrictions target wildfire prevention

What we know:

Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 20, the DNR will add Becker, Beltrami North, Carlton, Clearwater, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau, and St. Louis counties to its list of areas under open burning restrictions.

The restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

The restrictions already apply in: Aitkin, Anoka, Beltrami South, Benton, Cass, Chisago, Clay, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Norman, Otter Tail, Pine, Pope, Ramsey, Sherburne, Stearns, Stevens, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Washington, Wilkin, and Wright.

Why you should care:

The DNR will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in any restricted county until further notice. Anyone who sets a fire that rekindles or escapes is legally liable for any damage caused. Outdoor burning is not recommended due to wildfire risks.

Much of northern and western Minnesota is under a fire weather watch on Monday due to low humidity and windy conditions, which are ripe for wildfires.

Recommended alternatives to burning

Local perspective:

The DNR says people are responsible for more than 90% of wildfires in Minnesota.

"Warm and dry conditions elevate the risk of wildfires, and restricting open burning helps prevent a burn pile from escaping and becoming a wildfire during times of high risk," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist, in a provided statement. "These restrictions really do work – they’ve helped reduce wildfires by more than 30% over the past decade."

What you can do:

The DNR recommends composting, chipping or hauling brush and yard waste to a local collection site instead of burning. These options help reduce wildfire risk and keep communities safer.

Many local collection sites are available for residents to dispose of yard waste, and composting can provide benefits for gardens and landscaping.

Timeline: The new restrictions take effect at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, April 20, and will remain in place until further notice. The DNR will continue to monitor conditions and update the list of restricted counties as needed.