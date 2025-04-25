LIVE: Minnesota AG joins coalition suing Trump to protect schools
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is one of 19 attorneys general who have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the threat to withhold federal funding to K-12 classrooms.
Friday's news conference
What we know:
Ellison is expected to speak at a 3:30 p.m. news conference on Friday. You can watch in the player above.
The lawsuit is challenging the U.S. Department of Education’s threat to withhold funding from state and local agencies that refuse to abandon programs and policies promoting access to education in classrooms across the country, according to a press release.
The new policy
Why you should care:
On April 3, the DOE informed state and local agencies they must accept the Trump Administration’s new interpretation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. If agencies don’t, they risk having funding pulled.
At Friday’s news conference, Ellison and state attorneys general will announce the lawsuit that seeks to bar the Department of Education from withholding funding.