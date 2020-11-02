Minnesota activists plan to protest Nov. 4 regardless of election outcome

Leaders of several local activist groups announced they will take to Minneapolis streets Wednesday night regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s presidential election.

“We understand that no matter what happens on November 3, we have a lot of work yet to do, and that will not stop,” said Misty Rowan with the Anti-war Committee.

“We all want Trump out. Even if that happens, we cannot stop the fight. Our response on November 4th can set the tone for the next four years, and that’s what we’re planning to do,” added Sam Martinez with the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar.

The organizers reported that 31 local activist groups have signed onto the post-election demonstration, including unions, Black Lives Matter, Communities United Against Police Brutality and the Racial Justice Network.

It’s all part of a call for a day of action across the country from the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. The group is focused on equality, social justice, police reform, economic relief for the unemployed, and healthcare for all. Organizers said they are concerned that even a Biden victory won’t fully deliver what they want.

“We are here to say we need real change in this society, and that change comes at the ballot box in part. But, it also comes from people standing up together as working class folks and demanding justice in the streets,” said Cherrene Horazuk with AFSCME Local 3800.