10-year-old Minnesota boy hits 7 different ski slopes in one day

While many avid skiers and snowboarders are accustomed to long stretches on the slopes, it’s often in the same place on the same day.

Known as "Carrick’s Shred Day," 10-year-old Carrick O’Neill and his father took an adventure Monday that led them to seven different ski areas – six in Minnesota, and one in Wisconsin.

They began at Buck Hill at 9:45 a.m., then went to Welch Village (around 11:30 a.m.), Afton Alps (12:55 p.m.), Trollhaugen (2:35), Wild Mountain (3:45), Elm Creek Winter Recreation Area (6:25) and finally Hyland Hills around 7:30 p.m.

Known as the Fourth Grade Passport, he was eligible to buy a special lift ticket offered by the Minnesota Ski Areas Association (MNSAA) that offers a season pass to 15 Minnesota ski areas.

Their goal was part of a project their team, Bent Oxen, is doing in part to help get kids more involved with skiing and snowboarding.