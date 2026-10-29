Minnehaha Dog Park ending off-leash use in December despite public outcry

The Brief The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board (MPRB) says it will restrict the use of the Minnehaha Regional Park’s off-leash policy for dogs beginning Dec. 21, 2026. In June, MPRB approved a resolution to either close or restrict the park by the end of the year, despite public outcry that it was a resource for pet owners. MPRB says that the park area previously used for off-leash dogs will remain open to the public, but dogs in the area must be leashed following the date.



After months of public meetings to determine its future, the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board (MPRB) has announced it will restrict the use of the Minnehaha Regional Park’s use for off-leash dogs before the end of the year.

Minnehaha Dog Park closing

What we know:

In an update on Thursday, MPRB says it is following a directive approved by its Board of Commissioners on June 17, 2026, to close the Minnehaha off-leash dog area no later than Dec. 31.

MPRB says that the Minnehaha Regional Park area previously used for off-leash dogs will remain open to the public, but after Dec. 21, dogs in the area must be leashed, similar to everywhere else in the park. Ending off-leash use is the only change to the area.

Why you should care:

The measure moves forward despite a public outcry from the surrounding community to continue to use the land as they had previously been.

MPRB commissioners have said the park is considered a sacred Dakota site, and Indigenous leaders pushed for its closure as many dog owners opposed the move.

However, residents have previously asked for more concrete proof it was ever a sacred burial ground that held human remains.

During public meetings, dog owners said that they supported preserving the land, but hoped to find a way to continue off-leash access.

What's next:

MPRB has previously stated that it will continue to work with the community to identify other locations for off-leash dog activities.