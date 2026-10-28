Ilhan Omar investigation: Search warrant stays sealed after DOJ filing

The Brief A judge denied a request from 14 media outlets to unseal the search warrant tied to Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington home. A heavily redacted DOJ filing says opening the warrant now could expose sources, reveal strategy and cause "serious harm" to the investigation. Federal agents searched the home on Oct. 12, and no charges have been filed against Omar.



A federal judge kept sealed the search warrant for Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington home after a DOJ filing said releasing it now would cause "serious harm" to the investigation.

Why the warrant remained sealed

What we know:

The dispute centers on a heavily redacted filing from the Department of Justice. It argues the public does not have a First Amendment right to see the warrant right now, and the judge denied the request of 14 media outlets to unseal it.

Local perspective:

Omar represents Minnesota, but the court fight involves her Washington home and a federal investigation that is still active. The filing says opening the warrant mid-investigation could expose who investigators are looking at, and where they are getting information.

Why you should care:

"[R]evealing the subjects of an investigation and the Government’s information sources mid-investigation could result in flight, evidence destruction, or other forms of obstruction," the filing said.

The filing also says unsealing the warrant would disclose information gathered from "sensitive sources" or "reveal the identity of informers."

What the DOJ filing lays out

The records begin by identifying Omar with what the DOJ says is her real name, "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi," and also list "Ilhan Abdullahi Omar" as an alias. The documents also say the warrant has been only "partially executed."

Timeline:

Federal agents searched Omar's home on Oct. 12 as part of an investigation into allegations she lied on immigration paperwork to obtain her citizenship. The DOJ also argues that widespread speculation about where the investigation is headed makes secrecy more important right now.

What we don't know:

The warrant remains sealed, so the public still cannot see the full scope of what investigators were seeking or the evidence behind the search. The DOJ says unsealing it now would "reveal important tactical choices made by the investigating agency and thereby harm an investigation."

The filing says it is not opposed to unsealing the warrant at a later date. No charges have been filed against Omar.