Minneapolis will get more cops after Frey, council members strike deal

Minneapolis Police will add an extra recruit class in 2020 under a budget deal struck by Mayor Jacob Frey and the city council, ending a potential standoff over police spending.

The $2.3 million deal approved by the council's budget committee Friday delivers Frey a win. The first-term mayor initially called for 14 new officers to deal with staffing shortages and an inability to respond to thousands of highest-priority 911 calls. But the plan, announced this summer, fell flat with some council members who oppose additional police staffing.

The extra recruit class will likely be larger than the mayor's initial 14-officer proposal, Frey's office said. In exchange, skeptical council members will get modest reductions elsewhere in MPD's budget and additional funding for the city's Office of Violence Prevention.

"(The budget changes) are a sincere team effort to strengthen public safety in every neighborhood and work with community to prevent violence," Frey said in an emailed news release.

The budget deal does not raise the limit on sworn strength in Minneapolis, currently set at 888 positions, as Frey's initial plan would have. But the extra recruit class will allow MPD to more easily reach that 888-officer figure, which is rarely met.

The recruit class will require $735,000 in one-time spending and $1.6 million in ongoing costs. The deal cuts MPD's overall base budget by $150,000 and record information unit by $132,000 to fund other violence prevention strategies.

The full council still needs to approve the 2020 budget later this month before it takes effect.

The mayor's summertime proposal split new officers into three categories: eight beat officers, three for the traffic enforcement unit, and three investigators. The additional 2020 recruit class will address the same priorities, the mayor's office said.

Council President Lisa Bender, who was critical of Frey's initial proposal, said she would support the new recruit class to "help close the staffing gap problem in the department leading to expensive overtime costs, and because it is part of a package adding $500,000 for reform and prevention."

Council Member Steve Fletcher, a leading opponent of Frey's 14-officer proposal, was among the supporters of Friday's deal.

"The mayor and the council have worked together to achieve an agreement that makes MPD staffing more predictable and transparent, and commits resources to safety strategies centered on the experiences of those most impacted by violence in our city," Fletcher said in an emailed news release.

The police staffing debate has dominated the conversation over the 2020 budget, but other areas also got attention Friday.

Council members added a requirement forcing the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority to install fire sprinklers or other suppression in its high-rise apartment buildings before getting city money for new construction.

Last week, a fire in a MPHA-owned apartment tower in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood killed five people.

Minneapolis Fire investigators ruled the fire as accidental. The building at 630 Cedar Ave. South does not have sprinklers, a fire department spokesman said.

Council Member Abdi Warsame, who represents the Cedar-Riverside community, authored the proposal.

"We might not have had the tragedy that we had (if there were sprinklers)," Warsame said.