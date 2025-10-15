Crash at Minneapolis railroad crossing sends 2 cars into train, injuring drivers

The Brief A rear-end collision sent two cars into a passing train early Wednesday morning. Police said one of the drivers sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other is expected to survive. Authorities are working to determine whether intoxication was a contributing factor in the crash.



A rear-end crash in northeast Minneapolis sent two vehicles into a passing train, resulting in both drivers being hospitalized early Wednesday morning.

Crash at railroad crossing

What we know:

The incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the railroad crossing near Columbia Parkway and Central Avenue Northeast in Minneapolis.

A woman driving an Escalade was stopped and waiting for the train to pass when the driver of a Toyota RAV4 struck the vehicle from behind, pushing both cars into the moving train. Police said both vehicles were heavily damaged.

The drivers were taken to Hennepin Healthcare Hospital for treatment. Police said the man sustained life-threatening injuries, while the woman has non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The current conditions of the victims and the nature of their injuries are unknown.

Authorities are working to determine the circumstances of the crash, including whether intoxication is a factor. No arrests have been made.