Minneapolis teachers set date to vote on strike authorization

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:10PM
Minneapolis Public Schools
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis teacher will get the chance to vote on a strike after union leaders set a vote date on Monday.

Balloting for strike authorization will occur between February 14 and February 17, the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers reports.

If approved, the union notes that doesn't mean a strike would start immediately. The union would first have to formally notify the district of the strike authorization.

The federation has been calling on the district to take steps to improve safety, including taking steps to retain teachers of color, decreasing class sizes, and designating some teachers to work remotely with children who can't be in class due to COVID-19 issues, among other goals.

