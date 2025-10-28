Minneapolis teachers authorize strike, both sides to meet Thursday

The Brief Minneapolis teachers on Monday voted to authorize a strike against Minneapolis Public Schools. The teachers’ union and the school district are at an impasse over higher wages and smaller class sizes. The union needs to give the district 10 days’ notice before striking; both sides plan to meet again on Thursday.



Minneapolis teachers on Monday voted to authorize a strike after failing to reach a deal with the school district last week.

What happened:

After three days of voting, Minneapolis teachers on Monday authorized a strike against Minneapolis Public Schools. The vote came after the teachers’ union and the school district failed to reach an agreement after months of protracted negotiations.

What the union is saying:

"No one wants to strike, but district leaders have left us no choice," said Marcia Howard, teacher chapter president, in a news release Monday night. "For nearly seven months, we’ve waited for serious solutions to the real problems facing our students and schools. Instead, we get delays and dismissal. We are ready to reach an agreement as soon as possible, but we are also fed up and ready to take a stand."

Teachers hope to reach agreement, avert strike

What they're saying:

"We take the deficit with a bit of a grain of salt. We would expect for some variation, obviously, between projections and outcomes," lead negotiator Lizz Done said in an interview Friday. "Our goal is to settle our contract. We will do everything it takes. If we need to be in mediation all night, we're going to be there. Our goal is not to go on strike. Our goal is to settle the best contract for our students and our staff...."

The backstory:

The district said it faces a $75 million budget shortfall this school year, in part because of the end of pandemic-era federal funding and declining enrollment. The union said the district could afford to meet its demands but needs to prioritize how it spends its money. For example, the union said salaries for district leaders have shot up more than 30 percent and noted that the district spends too much money on outside contracts.

Minneapolis Public Schools says both sides ‘aligned on values’

The statement:

In a statement, the school district said, in part: "Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) and the Minneapolis Federation of Educators (MFE) are aligned on values, and we share the same primary goals for our contracts as we support our students and staff. MPS is committed to quickly reaching an agreement with MFE that works within available resources and prepares the district to navigate anticipated revenue reductions in the coming years."

What's next:

The authorization does not mean that a strike will happen. The union needs to give the district 10 days notice. Both sides plan to meet again on Thursday. The union plans to hold a rally outside district headquarters Tuesday afternoon.