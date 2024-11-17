Minneapolis stabbings, shots fired incident being investigated by police

article

The Brief Minneapolis police say they are investigating a stabbing that critically injured a man early Sunday morning. Another man reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound during a fight at an after-hours party. Gunfire was also reported during the incident at the party.



Minneapolis police are investigating two separate stabbing incidents, one of which also involved gunfire, that happened early Sunday morning.

Man suffers critical injuries

Police say they responded to reports of a stabbing in the 500 block of Hennepin Avenue East just after 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Officers then found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to the hospital.

Investigators say they believe the stabbing happened after the victim left a nearby bar with a group of friends.

Police say when the victim was getting to his vehicle, he was confronted by another man.

The two men then began fighting, and the victim was stabbed.

The suspect then fled the area before officers arrived, police say.

No arrests related to the incident have been announced.

Stabbing, shots fired at after-hours party

Officers say they responded to the 2800 block of Lyndale Avenue South just after 3:45 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.

Police then found a man with a non-life-threatening stab wound who was then taken to the hospital.

Investigators say they believe the victim was at an after-hours party when he was confronted by a group.

That confrontation led to a fight, during which the victim was stabbed.

The victim reportedly said as he was fleeing, he heard gun shots fired from a vehicle in his direction, but was not hit.

That vehicle fled the area before officers arrived, police say.

No arrests related to the incident have been announced.

What we don't know

Police say they are still working to determine the details of what led to both incidents.